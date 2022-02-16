Tamil Nadu Released Minority List For MBBS Admissions

For the very first time, Tamil Nadu has issued a religious minority rank list for MBBS admissions to three Christian minority self-financing medical colleges. The three medical colleges were Christian Medical College, Madha Medical College, and Panimalar Medical College. Tamil Nadu became the the first state to release this list.



Selection committee secretary Dr P Vasanthamani said that the state selection committee has informed minority institution administrators that admissions to 35 percent to 50 percent of the seats they surrender will be relied on NEET scores with a 69 percent reserve. The selection committee would admit students from the appropriate minority rank list first before allowing students from the general merit pool.

The list, which is already accessible on the state selection committee portal, will be revised by Friday based on new Tamil Nadu student applications.

After discovering that certain universities have never admitted students from the minority pool over several years, and that others limit the amount of minority students they can accept, the committee adopted this measure. Nine minority colleges are part of the Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University's 17 self-financing colleges.

Minority universities contribute 35 percent to 50 percent of seats to the state's merit pool, compared to 50% for non-minority colleges. In Tennessee, there are five Telugu minority schools, one Malayalam minority school, and three Christian minority schools. Only five colleges submitted seats to the state for merit admission in 2020-21.

According to Vasanthamani, roughly 85 percent of seats at CMC Vellore have been occupied by the selection committee depending on the minority rank list issued by the college. She stated that the rank list for 70% of students for 2021 admissions will be chosen from the Tamil Nadu government's Christian minority list.