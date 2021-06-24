Tamil Nadu Reported The First Case Of Delta Plus Variant

Tamil Nadu reported the first case of the Delta Plus variant of Covid-19.



According to government officials, on Wednesday, a city-based nurse in Chennai got infected with the Delta Plus Variant.

Health Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan of Tamil Nadu said the state health department sent 1,159 samples to INSACOG (Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomic Consortia), a collaboration of 28 labs entrusted with the responsibility with genome sequencing of the virus causing Covid, in May, and reports on 772 samples were made available on Wednesday.

He stated that out of all the samples sent for testing, one of them has been identified as a Delta Plus variant from Chennai. It was about a 32-year-old woman who worked as a staff nurse in a hospital.

The senior IAS official in charge of the pandemic crisis said there was no need for concern.

Radhakrishnan mentioned the existing variants of CoVid-19 virus of British Variant and Double Mutant Variant. He stated that the state as well as the whole country had faced the second wave and right now there is no need to panic for the Delta Plus Variant.

Radhakrishnan asserted and highlighted the importance of following Covid-19 preventative measures such as wearing a face mask, avoiding crowds, and getting vaccinated.

Similar cases have been reported in nearby states of Kerala, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said on Tuesday that the Delta variant is found in 80 countries worldwide, including India. The Delta Plus Variant is called a ' variant of concern.'