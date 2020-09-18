Tamil Nadu tops in higher education enrollments, says CM

18 universities in Tamil Nadu are listed in the top 100 slots in India said Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E K Palaniswamy while addressing students at a Chennai college graduation ceremony on Friday.

Addressing the new graduates via virtual mode, he asserted that the State placed a premium on higher education and has enabled it at a very affordable cost to the students. He added that there has been a 49 per cent increase in enrollments for higher education courses in the State.

Announcing that four new engineering colleges run by the government have been opened, Palaniswamy further said that a sum of Rs 80 crore has been allotted for the upkeep and maintenance of existing government colleges.

'At an all-India level, Tamil Nadu is at the number one spot for employment generation too despite the devastating attack of corona pandemic' he declared.