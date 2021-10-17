Tamil Nadu Witnesses Steadily Decrease In Covid Cases

In the city of Tamil Nadu, the number of current Covid-19 cases is steadily reducing. As of Friday, none of the 15 zones had more than 200 current cases, according to official data. Teynampet had 202 active cases exactly a week earlier, whereas the city as a whole had a decline of 13 active cases in a week. The number of current cases is now 0.3 percent of the total historical caseload of 5.42 lakh.



There are fewer than 100 current cases in five of the 15 zones, with Manali reporting the fewest at 23. There are fewer than 100 active cases in Thiruvottiyur, Madhavaram, Royapuram, and Shollinganallur. The highest active cases, 176, are in Kodambakkam and Teynampet, followed by 172 in Adyar and 170 in Anna Nagar. Considering the virus's slowing progression, the total case fatality rate has plateaued at 1.54 percent. Thiru Vi Ka Nagar has the maximum CFR (2.03%), while Shollinganallur has the minimum (0.83%). According to official health bulletin data, the test positivity rate remains below 1%, with an average of 20,000 persons being tested each day.

Meanwhile, due to the high volume of visitors during the current festival season, Greater Chennai Corporation continues to issue recommendations to residents and businesses, emphasising the importance of adhering to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). If people and businesses are caught without masks, they will be punished, and particularly crowded stores will be shut down, according to the corporation. On Sundays, mass vaccination drives will resume, and the corporation has begun to distribute links to schedule vaccine slots online.