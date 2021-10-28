Tamil Nadu's Government Has Requested An Extra 800 Medical Seats From The Centre

The Tamil Nadu government urged the Centre on Wednesday to approve a further 800 seats for admission to the state's 11 medical institutions. A total of 850 pupils have recently been authorised by the central government. Ma. Subramanian, the Minister of Health, stated that they hadrequested an extra 800 seats so that roughly 1,650 students can profit.



Ma. Subramanian told a news conference in New Delhi that he had forwarded a memorandum to the Union Minister outlining the Tamil Nadu government's 11 objectives. The Minister stated that theyhad requested an AIIMS for Coimbatore, in addition to pressing the government to hasten the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) project in Madurai.

However, Ma. Subramanian was present at a gathering between Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and State Health Ministers to discuss the nationwide Covid-19 immunisation. Throughout the conference, he stated that the first dosage of Covid-19 vaccine would be given to the specified demographic by the end of November, with the second dose being scheduled after that.

