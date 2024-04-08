The Board of intermediate secretary, special officer Shruti Ojha helds a review meeting on drinking water

The Intermediate secretary and special officer for erstwhile Mahaboob Nagar has conducted a review meeting on the supply of drinking water in the district on Monday with the Municipal commissioners , Mission Bhageeratha engineers ,and MPOs at IDOC conference hall. On this occasion she has directed the officials to ensure appropriate measures to prevent drinking water problem in summer season.

She said that the officials should make plans to supply the drinking water every day to the house holds in the district through Mission Bhageeratha. And make all the arrangements to supply drinking water from bore wells, tankers in water shortage areas. All Manda level officials should consult with the Panchayat secretaries of their respective villages to ensure that the water problem do not arise.

She said that if they find any news in media they should immediately respond and solve the water issue .On this occasion she has enquired about the availability of drinking water, and its demand ,supply and water sources from mission Bhageeratha officials in the district. She has ordered them to look after the hygiene of over head tanks,and leakages of pipelines and the repair of the bore wells etc...

On this occasion the district Collector BM Santhosh has stated that there is no problem with the bulk supply of Mission Bhageeratha and water is being supplied to 4 municipalities, and 255 gram panchayats in Gadwal district as per requirement.

From village level to municipal level the village secretaries, MPOs municipal commissioners, and engineering officials of mission Bhageeratha are monitoring the water supply .And as soon as problem arises the officials should under take the repair of bore wells motors,hand pumps and other sources of drinking water.

The additional collectors Apoorva Chauhan, Mission Bhageeratha SE Jagan Mohan ,Intra grid EEs Sridhar Reddy,Bheemeswar Rao, DRDO Narshimha Rao, DPO Venkat Reddy, Mission Bhageeratha DEs, AEs, Municipal commissioners, and MPOs were participated in this meeting on Monday morning.