The Vice President Unveils A 16-foot Statue Of Karunanidhi In Tamil Nadu

M Venkaiah Naidu, the Vice President, inaugurated a bronze monument of late DMK President and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, hailing the Dravidian stalwart as one of India's most active chief ministers who has left a legacy of development and social welfare.Mr Naidu praised M Karunanidhi's efforts, saying that he never neglected to promote Tamil language and culture, particularly as he encouraged people to learn their mother tongue and not develop an antipathy to other languages.



While encouraging the citizens, he stated that they must encourage their mother tongue rather than opposing any other language. There should be no stifling of any language or dissent to it. As many languages as possible, particularly foreign languages, should be learned.

After unveiling the stair of of M Karunanidhi, Mr Naidu said it is critical in democracy to agree and disagree to different aspects. He further explained the viewpoints that politicians must respect one another in public life. Various political parties have different points of view. We don't fight each other. We're nothing more than political foes.

He added that with India growing stronger under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's capable leadership, he believes it is the appropriate time for everyone to work together for the benefit of the poor. When states progress, the country progresses. This is something that should be remembered at all times and everyone must work together, regardless of their political disagreements.

The Vice President stated that he had been listening to the late M Karunanidhi's and other Tamil Nadu leaders' lectures since his student days in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh, and had found the DMK leader to be the best speaker in the country. Mr. Naidu explained that Karunanidhi's vision was crystal clear. Even though he had his own political leanings, Naidu was intrigued by the way he stated.