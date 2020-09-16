TN Assembly passes unanimous decision to acquire Jayalalithaa's bungalow

The Tamil Nadu assembly on Wednesday unanimously passed a decision to acquire Veda Nilayam, the bungalow of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. After this, the house was adjourned sine die.

Having acquired the property after making a payment of nearly Rs 68 crore to the City Civil Court, the AIADMK government had acceded to the request made by sections of the public to convert it into a memorial. Of course, the late leader's family, represented by her brother's children are still pursuing their legal options opposing this move as they say it is an ancestral property and they have equal rights on it.

All said and done, an inventory audit was taken up in late June and it came up with an interesting collection of personal effects and items which greatly attracted media attention. For the present, the State government has laid out plans to make it a befitting memorial to their leader who had led them to glorious victories over nearly three decades in Tamil Nadu.