TN Minister down with corona

The Endowments Minister, S Ramachandran, is the latest politician to be afflicted with coronavirus. This came to light when he was about to join the CM, Edapadi K Palaniswamy during a tour of the northern parts of the State. He has been rushed to a private hospital in Chennai for treatment.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister has announced the setting up of mini-clinics all across the State for tackling the pandemic. These clinics would have a doctor and medical support staff, he said. Additionally, he also declared that spreading awareness of the disease is the best way to combat it.

Statistics put out by government sources reveal that Chennai has 90 per cent cases of its total 1,29,677 cured and 8 per cent ( 11,029) are undergoing treatment.