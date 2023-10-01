Tourist Bus Tragedy In Tamil Nadu: 8 Dead, Many Injured as Bus Plunges Into Gorge

Tragedy struck on a Saturday evening near Marapalam in Tamil Nadu as a tourist bus carrying passengers plummeted into a gorge, resulting in the loss of at least eight lives, including three women, and leaving numerous others with serious injuries, according to local authorities. Deputy Inspector General of Police, Coimbatore Zone, Saravana Sundar, provided details, stating, "Around eight people died, while a few were seriously injured in the accident. Further investigation is underway."



Joint Director of Coonoor Government Hospital, Palani Samy, also confirmed the tragic incident, revealing that among the casualties were three females and five males. The accident reportedly left approximately 25 tourists injured. The ill-fated bus was en route from Ooty to Mettupalaym in the Coimbatore district when the incident occurred.



Emergency responders rushed the injured passengers to Coonoor government hospital for medical treatment. Officials revealed that a total of 55 individuals were on board the bus, and 35 of them sustained injuries, necessitating immediate transportation to the hospital via ambulance.



Preliminary investigations suggest that the accident occurred due to the driver losing control of the bus, leading to its plunge into a deep gorge measuring around 100 feet in Marapalam, near Coonoor, as reported by the police. The incident serves as a tragic reminder of the importance of road safety and driver vigilance, particularly in hilly and challenging terrain.

