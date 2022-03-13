Two Thermal Units In Tamil Nadu Were Shut Down Due To Lack Of Coal

Due to a coal shortage, power generation in the thermal plants at Mettur and Thoothukudi, each with a capacity of 210 megawatts (MW), has been temporarily halted. The key reason, according to a senior Tangedco official, was the problems in chartering ships to deliver coal from Odisha, which is presently Tamil Nadu's only supplier of coal.



The official explained that while there is plenty of coal at Paradip Port, chartering bulk vessels has proven problematic in recent days. At the port, there is a lengthy line of ships waiting to load cargo. As a result, they were unable to obtain adequate coal.

Officials are incapable to explain why there is a ship scarcity and assert that the Union government must interfere since the state will face a power crisis if the scenario persists. There are five coal-fired thermal power plants in Tamil Nadu: two in North Chennai, one in Thoothukudi, and two in Mettur.

They rely on coal delivered to Ennore from Odisha's Paradip Port. On Thursday (March 10), just 30,000 tonnes of coal were arrived by ship, despite the fact that the daily coal need for all five power units was 60,000 tonnes. On March 10, the total stock was 1.8 lakh tonnes at the conclusion of the day.

They could barely last three days with this stock, according to the official. He did say, however, that the State Power Utility receives lower amounts of coal every day via Ennore Port. If coal supply continues to be a problem, it may be impossible to operate thermal units, forcing the PSU to rely on private purchase or spot markets, which will be more expensive.