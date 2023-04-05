Woman Died In Tamil Nadu Due To Late Service Of Ambulance

A terrible occurrence occurred on Monday where a 23-year-old lady lost her life because the ambulance service took too long to arrive in the Thiruvennainallur taluk in the Villupuram district. The incident has sparked concerns about the effectiveness of the local emergency medical services.



According to the police, T. Sandhya, the deceased, lived in Mandagamedu village and was four months pregnant. She reported having significant stomach discomfort on Sunday night and was transported to the neighbourhood primary health centre. She required emergency medical attention, according to the physicians, who also strongly advised that she be sent to Mundiyambakkam Government Hospital.



According to official sources, Sandhya's family immediately dialled the emergency number 108 at 12:30 a.m. to request an ambulance. Two hours later, at 2:30 a.m., the ambulance showed up, and by then Sandhya's health had gotten worse. Although being transported quickly to the hospital in Mundiyambakkam, 15 kilometres from the town, she was pronounced dead when she got there.

The relatives of Sandhya filed a complaint with the police in Thiruvennainallur over the unavailability of ambulance service. E Sumath, the mother of the deceased stated that there should be quick improvements in emergency medical services to guarantee that no other family has to face such a tragedy. Because of the subpar medical care provided by the state, our daughter's life was essentially lost.

It should be emphasised that this was the first time a such incidence in the community was recorded. According to police, it is unknown what caused the ambulance's arrival to be delayed and whether any attempts were taken to speed up the procedure. Further research is being done.