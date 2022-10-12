Woman From Tamil Nadu Arrested For Marrying Minor

In the Salem region of Tamil Nadu, a 20-year-old pregnant college student has reportedly been detained for allegedly marrying her younger classmate. The young woman has been charged under the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act who will also be sent for a medical assessment.



The missing teenager, who was still a minor, was discovered to be residing with the senior student. After his parents submitted a petition asking for him to be taken to court, the police located him.



Najmul Hoda, Commissioner of Police, Salem City stated that the court has sent her to the judicial custody.

Meanwhile, another incidence took place which witnesses the arrest of a 17-year-old male in the state's Cuddalore district for marrying a 16-year-old girl. His detention followed the viral video showing him adorning the girl at the bus stop with a mangalsutra, a necklace worn by married women. The boy was taken to an observation home by the police after they filed a case under the POCSO Act.

Police reported that the boy is accused of having sexual relations with the girl. They added that she will be examined by a doctor.