Woman In Tamil Nadu Flushed Her Infant Baby Into Toilet

On Thursday, a mother placed a newborn daughter in the toilet flush tank at a hospital. According to reports, authorities in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur Medical College and Hospital apprehended a 23-year-old man accused of discarding an infant's body in the hospital's ICU ward. Priyadarshini, a resident of Budalur, has been named as the suspect.

According to the police, the mother gave birth to a baby in the toilet of the Thanjavur Medical College and Hospital, and then fled from the scene. After two days, sanitation personnel discovered the infant in the flush tank while cleaning the toilet.

The accused woman was taken to the hospital on Thursday, as per the hospital's management. The hospital administration has filed a complaint under section 318 of the Indian Penal Code (concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body) in relation with the incident.

Priyadarshini was arrested on Monday after the police squad analysed CCTV footage and other fact based on the allegation.

The police officer mentioned in the reports that she was not married. She gave birth in the toilet on December 2 and dumped the baby in the flush tank before fleeing. Furthermore, based on the accused woman's statements, city police changed the section and charged her with violating Sections 302 and 201 of the Indian Penal Code.