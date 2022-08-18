Woman In Tamil Nadu Puts Hot Water Over Her Husband's Private Parts After Questioning His Loyalty

A 29-year-old woman who was suspicious of her husband's loyalty splashed hot water on his privates while he was fast sleeping in his home in a nearby Tamil Nadu village of Ranipet. After she threw hot water, her husband faced burn injuries.



L Thangaraj, a 32-year-old supervisor at a private company in Sriperumbudur, had 50% burn injuries to his privates. After being admitted to Walajah Government General Hospital, he was then sent for more sophisticated care to Vellore Government Hospital Adukkamparai.

Initial research found that the seven-year-old married couple has a son and a daughter. After the woman began to question his faithfulness, they used to argue often. In the early hours of Saturday, Thangaraj went to sleep in the room following one of these arguments.

Priya filled a bucket with hot water from the bathroom geyser and, in a fit of wrath, poured it over her husband's privates while he was sleeping. Thangaraj cried for assistance while suffering fire wounds. His neighbours came to his aid right away and took him to the hospital. Meanwhile, his wife T Priya, 29, was arrested by the Kaveripakkam police and charged with several violating the IPC's sections.