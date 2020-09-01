10 Data plans from Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone-Idea offering 2GB data per day

The coronavirus pandemic has made from home, and video calls a new norm for most of us; the need for data has increased. People who found 1GB data more than ample enough until a few months back may now fall short some times. For those who are looking for plans with more than 1GB data per day, here are some options from Airtel, Vodafone-Idea and Reliance Jio.

1. Airtel: Rs 298 plan, 28 days validity

Data: 2GB per day (56GB total)

SMS: 100 SMS per day

Voice calls: Unlimited voice calling on all networks

Extra: Free hello tunes, Airtel Xstream Premium, free online courses for one year, free Wynk music downloads

2.Airtel: Rs 349 plan, 28 days validity

Data: 2GB per day (56GB total)

SMS: 100 SMS per day

Voice calls: Unlimited voice calling on all networks

Extra: Users get Amazon Prime membership for 28 days, free hello tunes, Airtel Xstream Premium, free online courses for one year, free Wynk music downloads

3. Airtel: Rs 449 plan, 56 days validity

Data: 2GB per day (112GB total)

SMS: 100 SMS per day

Voice calls: Unlimited voice calling on all networks

Extra: Free hello tunes, Airtel Xstream Premium, free online courses for one year, free Wynk music downloads

4. Airtel: Rs 2498 plan, 365 days validity

Data: 2GB per day (730GB total)

SMS: 100 SMS per day

Voice calls: Unlimited voice calling on all networks

Extra: Free hello tunes, Airtel Xstream Premium, free online courses for one year, free Wynk music downloads

5. Reliance Jio: Rs 249 plan, 28 days validity

Data: 2GB per day (56GB total)

SMS: 100 SMS per day

Voice calls: Jio to Jio unlimited; Jio to non-Jio number: 1,000 minutes free after that Rs 10 for 124 minutes, Rs 20 for 249 minutes, Rs 50 for 656 minutes, and Rs 100 for 1,362 minutes

Extra: Access to Jio Suite apps

6. Reliance Jio: Rs 444 plan, 56 days validity

Data: 2GB per day (112GB total)

SMS: 100 SMS per day

Voice calls: Jio to Jio unlimited; Jio to non-Jio number: 2,000 minutes free after that Rs 10 for 124 minutes, Rs 20 for 249 minutes, Rs 50 for 656 minutes, and Rs 100 for 1,362 minutes

Extra: Access to Jio Suite apps

7. Reliance Jio: Rs 599 plan, 84 days validity

Data: 2GB per day (168GB total)

SMS: 100 SMS per day

Voice calls: Jio to Jio unlimited; Jio to non-Jio number: 2,000 minutes free after that Rs 10 for 124 minutes, Rs 20 for 249 minutes, Rs 50 for 656 minutes, and Rs 100 for 1,362 minutes

Extra: Access to Jio Suite apps

8. Vodafone: Rs 299 plan with 28 days validity

Data: 2GB per day (56GB total)

SMS: 100 SMS per day

Voice calls: Unlimited voice calling on all networks

9. Vodafone: Rs 449 plan with 56 days validity

Data: 2GB per day (112GB total)

SMS: 100 SMS per day

Voice calls: Unlimited voice calling on all networks

10. Vodafone: Rs 699 plan with 84 days validity

Data: 2GB per day (168GB total)

SMS: 100 SMS per day

Voice calls: Unlimited voice calling on all networks