Airtel Business Launches 'Business Name Display' (BND) for Enterprises

Gurugram (India), May 5, 2025: Airtel Business today announced the launch of ‘Business Name Display’ (BND), an industry-first solution designed to enhance customer engagement for enterprises. The service enables businesses to display their brand name on the recipient’s mobile screen during outgoing calls, thereby fostering trust and helping customers distinguish legitimate business calls from spam.

Airtel solved the spam challenge for its customers with the launch of India’s first spam-fighting network, supported by a nationwide awareness campaign to educate users. While these initiatives have significantly increased customer awareness, leading more people to ignore calls flagged as spam or from unknown numbers, it also resulted in unintended consequences where call from brands got tagged as spam. Consequently, customers were missing on critical calls from banks, food delivery, courier delivery, hospital for critical doctor’s appointment et al. The “Business Name Display” solves for this challenge and facilitates a relevant yet safe communication environment enabling end customers to make informed decisions on all incoming calls, which will display the name of the company the call is from. In turn, businesses can stand-out to their customers even as they protect them from fraudulent callers.

Sharat Sinha, Director & CEO, Airtel Business, said, “At Airtel, we are constantly innovating to create a communication experience that is smarter, safer and more transparent for everyone. With “Business Name Display”, we will be helping businesses establish trust and stand out with every call while simultaneously giving customers the confidence of knowing who is reaching out to them. It is about making communication more personal, secure and seamless for both sides.”

The solution was successfully piloted with over 250 businesses across sectors including banking, retail, food delivery, mobility, Quick commerce, courier and logistics. These businesses used 1.5 million+ phone numbers to make 12.8 million calls in the last 30 days, leading to an impressive increase in customer engagement.

By displaying a verified name at the onset of each call, businesses can:

Clearly distinguishes itself from unknown calls

Build trust and enhance their brand reputation

Provide context that improves the customer experience as well as the call answer rates

To activate the service, businesses must register and configure their details through Airtel Business’s online portal here.