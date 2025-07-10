Airtel Rolls Out Budget-Friendly ₹189 Prepaid Plan with Unlimited Calls, SMS, and Basic Data

Bharti Airtel has quietly rolled out a new low-cost prepaid recharge plan priced at ₹189, now live on its official website and mobile app. Designed for users who primarily rely on voice calls and messaging rather than heavy data consumption, the plan appears to serve as a practical option for minimal users or those looking to keep their SIM card active on a tight budget.

This new ₹189 plan offers unlimited voice calls across all networks, 1GB of mobile data, and 300 SMS, all with a service validity of 21 days. It’s ideal for those who use smartphones sparingly or maintain a secondary number—particularly in semi-urban and rural areas—where affordability is key.

The limited data included in the plan signals that it's not intended for users who regularly stream content or engage in heavy browsing. For such needs, Airtel recommends purchasing additional top-up data packs separately.

While Airtel hasn't issued an official announcement yet, the strategic launch is being seen as part of its broader effort to increase average revenue per user (ARPU) and retain value-conscious customers. The ₹189 plan seems tailored to users who recharge mainly to extend their validity or stay reachable, offering a simpler alternative without OTT or high-speed data add-ons.

This move also positions Airtel competitively against rivals like Reliance Jio, which has similar offerings in the sub-₹200 segment. Customers now have a choice between the newly launched ₹189 plan and the slightly more expensive ₹199 option that extends validity to 28 days with comparable benefits. For just ₹10 more, users can stretch their recharge duration by another week.

Meanwhile, Airtel continues to build out its recharge portfolio to cater to a wide range of needs. In addition to basic plans, the telecom operator recently launched content-rich packages starting from ₹279, which come bundled with OTT subscriptions such as Netflix, Zee5, and JioHotstar, targeting entertainment-hungry users.

In contrast, the ₹189 pack is focused on essential connectivity—offering just enough to stay in touch without stretching the wallet. It’s a welcome addition for those who value utility and affordability over extras.