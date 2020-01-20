Airtel Rs 179 Prepaid Plan Offers Rs 2 Lakh Term Life Insurance Cover

Bharti Airtel launched ₹179 prepaid plan that offers a term life cover of Rs 2 lakh from Bharti AXA Life Insurance.

"Priced at Rs 179, Airtel's new prepaid bundle offers unlimited calling to any network, 2 GB data, 300 SMS along with a term life cover of ₹2 lakh from Bharti AXA Life Insurance," Bharati Airtel said in a statement.

The prepaid plan comes with a validity of 28 days, and it is targeted at new smartphone users and feature phone users in semi-urban and rural markets." It will give these customers a simple and highly convenient channel to secure themselves and their families financially every time they recharge their Airtel mobile numbers," the statement added.

The insurance cover is accessible by the customer aged between 18-54 years and does not need any paperwork or medical test, it said.

"The entire process is digitally delivered in a matter of few minutes at any Airtel retail store or on Airtel Thanks app," Bharti Airtel said in its statement. Airtel further added that the Insurance Certificate would be immediately delivered digitally and on request, a physical copy of the insurance can also be provided.

Shashwat Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Bharti Airtel, said that Airtel's prepaid bundled with built-in term insurance plans of 2 Lakh Rupees had got a positive response from customers and this has encouraged it to make the solution even deeper to the masses.

"The Rs. 179 recharge will offer one of the simplest and most accessible platforms to hundreds of millions of Indians to financially secure themselves and their families while staying connected on Airtel's world-class network," said Shashwat Sharma, chief marketing officer, Bharti Airtel.

"Our partnership ensures life insurance cover to every customer with each recharge and helps them leverage its benefits. We are confident that the alliance will also strengthen insurance penetration in the country," said Vikas Seth, managing director and CEO, Bharti AXA Life Insurance.