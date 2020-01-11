Airtel Wi-Fi Calling Supported Over 100 Phones, Check Your Phone Compatibility

Airtel announced in a press release that Wi-Fi Calling has already crossed one million users. Airtel is the first amongst Reliance Jio and Vodafone to introduce voice calls over Wi-Fi, it has rolled its service out to all parts of India now, and the subscribers can access the service over any Home or Public Wi-Fi network, making indoor service experience smooth.

Airtel Wi-Fi Calling makes use of Wi-Fi networks to create a dedicated channel for voice calls and allows subscribers to make telco-grade calls to any network. Customers won't be charged extra for making calls via Airtel Wi-Fi Calling, and customers can get started without needing any additional calling App/ SIM.

Follow these steps to get started with Airtel Wi-Fi Calling:

1. Firstly, check device compatibility on airtel.in/wifi-calling

2. Upgrade device operating software to the latest version that supports Wi-Fi Calling

3. On your handset, go to Settings and Switch On Wi-Fi Calling to get started

4. Keep VoLTE switched on as well for a seamless experience

Airtel has joined hands with smartphone manufacturers to make all popular models compatible with the service, and now more than 100 smartphone models across 16 brands are compatible with Airtel Wi-Fi Calling. Check the list below to know is your phone compatible with Airtel Wi-Fi.

Phones Compatible with Airtel Wi-Fi:

Apple: iPhone models starting 6s and above (including all variations of different models)

Asus: Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1, Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2

CoolPad: Cool 3, Cool 5, Note 5, Mega 5C, Note 5 Lite

Gionee: F205 Pro, F103 Pro

INFINIX: Hot 8, S5 Lite, S5, Note 4, Smart 2, Note 5, S4, Smart 3, Hot 7

ITEL: A46

Panasonic: P100, Eluguray 700, P95, P85 NXT

Samsung: Galaxy J6, A10s, On6, M30s, S10, S10+, S10e, M20, Note 10, Note 9, Note 10+, M30, A30s, A50S

Spice: Spice F311, Spice M5353

Tecno: Phantom 9, Spark Go Plus, Spark Go, Spark Air, Spark 4 (KC2), Spark 4-KC2J, Camon Ace 2, Camon Ace 2X, Camon12 Air, Spark Power

Micromax: Infinity N12, N11, B5

Mobiistar: C1, C1 Lite, C1 Shine, C2, E1 Selfie, X1 Notch

OnePlus: One Plus 7, One Plus 7T, One Plus 7Pro, One Plus 7T Pro, One Plus 6, One Plus 6T

Vivo: V15 Pro, Y17

Xiaomi: Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro, POCO F1, Redmi 7A, Redmi 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro & Redmi Y3

Xolo: XOLO ZX