Alert! Immediate Action Needed by Aadhaar Card Holders to Safeguard Money
Highlights
Aadhaar card users must promptly update a critical setting to safeguard their financial assets. Neglecting this action may put your hard-earned money at risk, even if it's securely stored in your bank.
In an era of financial fraud and identity theft, protecting your personal information and financial resources is paramount. It is crucial for every Indian citizen possessing an Aadhaar card to take this essential step to ensure their financial security. Failing to do so could potentially result in financial losses.
In today's technologically advanced world, where numerous tasks can be accomplished with a simple click, the convenience provided by AEPS (Aadhaar Enabled Payment System) is undeniable. However, it's essential to be aware that this convenience also significantly threatens your financial well-being.
To prevent the risk of financial loss, Aadhaar card users should follow these steps immediately:
- You can go to the Google Play Store and download the mAadhaar app.
- Click on the "Register My Aadhaar Card" button located at the top of the app.
- Create a 4-digit password for the app.
- You will next be prompted to enter your UID number and the security captcha.
- Request an OTP (One-Time Password), which will be shared at your mobile number registered with your Aadhaar card. Check your phone's SMS app for the OTP.
- Enter the OTP, and your Aadhaar account will open. Scroll down and select "Biometrics Lock."
- Tap on "Lock Biometric."
- You must enter a security captcha and another OTP to confirm your identity.
- After confirming the OTP, your biometrics will be successfully locked.
