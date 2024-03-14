Amazon AI tool to let sellers create product pages from external links

Amazon unveils a new feature allowing sellers to effortlessly generate product pages by simply pasting a link from an external website. This generative AI tool extracts information from the provided URL to automatically populate an Amazon product page with written descriptions and images, aiming to expedite the listing process.



To ensure compliance and control potential legal issues, Amazon emphasizes that sellers must possess proper ownership, rights, or licensing for the content included in the pasted link. The company warns of potential repercussions for misrepresentation and asserts its commitment to maintaining integrity within its marketplace.



Scheduled for rollout in the US market in the upcoming weeks, this innovative feature builds upon Amazon's ongoing efforts to integrate AI tools into its platform. Mary Beth Westmoreland, Amazon's VP of worldwide selling partner experience, underscores the positive reception of previous AI initiatives among sellers, citing widespread adoption and acceptance of AI-generated product listings.



In addition to facilitating product page creation, Amazon has been actively deploying AI solutions across various aspects of its ecosystem. Recent AI-driven endeavours include tools for photo generation, product listing text creation, and the introduction of Rufus, an AI chatbot designed to enhance the shopping experience for consumers. Despite occasional quirks, such as the chatbot's tendency to inject humour or creativity into interactions, Amazon remains committed to harnessing the potential of generative AI technology to enhance both seller and customer experiences.

As Amazon continues to invest in AI innovation, leveraging its cloud service AWS to host advanced AI models and develop cutting-edge capabilities like text-to-image generation, the integration of AI across its e-commerce platform signifies a strategic move towards efficiency, automation, and enhanced user engagement.