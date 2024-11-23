Live
- BUDA Commissioner and Member Arrested
- The importance of regular mental health screenings for seniors: Emphasizing early detection and intervention
- Voters Reject Dynastic Politics in Karnataka: Raja Mannar
- How Many Almonds Are Too Many? Ideal Daily Intake Explained
- Sony LIV's Freedom at Midnight received a thumbs up from author Tushar Gandhi, great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi
- Fraud Awareness Week: LinkedIn shares tips and tools to safeguard job-search experience
- Hyundai Motor India Foundation inaugurates Gurugram's first ever Traffic Engineering Centre under its Easy Roads initiative
- QualiZeal Launches QMentisAI at QE Conclave: Shaping the Future of Quality Engineering with AI
- Six injured in five-vehicle crash in Japan
- The Bougainvillea Restaurant Introduces Exquisite New Menu to Celebrate Culinary Evolution
Just In
Amazon Boosts Anthropic Investment to $8 Billion for AI Development
Amazon commits another $4 billion to Anthropic to enhance AI innovation and develop a smarter, Claude-powered Alexa by 2025.
Amazon has announced an additional $4 billion investment in Anthropic, the maker of Claude AI, bringing its total funding to $8 billion. This follows prior investments of $1.25 billion in September and $2.75 billion in March, showcasing Amazon's commitment to advancing AI.
Amazon disclosed that its cloud platform, Amazon Web Services (AWS), will serve as Anthropic's primary training partner, in its blog post. Anthropic plans to leverage AWS's Trainium and Inferentia chips for developing future AI models. This partnership highlights Amazon's strategic efforts to strengthen its position in the Artificial Intelligence space while competing with leaders like OpenAI and Microsoft.
Claude AI will power Amazon's upcoming Alexa revamp, slated for a 2025 release. Reports suggest that Claude's performance outshines Amazon's in-house Artificial Intelligence models, specifically in terms of delivering a conversational and interactive user experience. However, beta testing revealed that the current version of the upgraded Alexa still struggles with responsiveness and basic tasks, like turning on lights.
Amazon's intensified focus on AI reflects its goal to stay ahead in the rapidly evolving AI landscape. With the improved Alexa and deeper collaboration with Anthropic, Amazon aims to deliver a smarter, more capable virtual assistant for its users.