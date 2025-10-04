Amazon Devices VP Rob Williams to Exit After Major Product Launches and AI Overhaul Efforts

Just days after Amazon’s annual devices and services showcase in New York, one of the company’s top executives, Rob Williams, vice president of Device Software and Services, has announced his departure. Williams, a 12-year Amazon veteran and a member of the elite S-team that advises CEO Andy Jassy, will step down from his role immediately and leave the company entirely by the end of this year, according to an internal memo reviewed by Reuters.

Amazon confirmed the news but declined to share further details. In the memo, Panos Panay, senior vice president of devices and services, praised Williams for his leadership and long-standing impact.

“Rob has had a big impact on the software and experiences of nearly all of the products we’ve created and shipped,” Panay wrote, noting that Williams had chosen to “retire from Amazon.”

Williams’ exit follows a high-profile product event where Amazon introduced a new lineup, including upgraded Echo speakers, color Kindle e-readers, and Fire TV sets boasting enhanced display quality. Despite these launches, Amazon’s devices division has faced challenges, including layoffs and financial strain amid efforts to revamp Alexa with embedded generative AI technology.

The company’s multi-year Alexa AI project has reportedly progressed slower than expected, with profitability still uncertain. At the same time, Amazon is transitioning its Fire tablets to run on Android for the first time—a move signaling a broader strategic shift within its device ecosystem.

Panay also announced organizational changes, merging several teams under the devices division. The Alexa Smart Vehicle group will now operate within the main Alexa organization. Additionally, Tapas Roy, formerly VP of Fire TV product and engineering, will assume Williams’ previous responsibilities as VP of Device Software and Services.

Although stepping down from his day-to-day role, Williams will continue serving as an advisor to Panay and remain on the S-team through the end of 2025. His departure is notable, as exits from the S-team are rare—membership in this senior leadership circle is widely viewed within Amazon as a mark of distinction and direct access to the CEO.

Williams, who joined the S-team in 2022, has been a key figure in Amazon’s hardware and software innovations. Earlier this week, he celebrated the debut of Vega, Amazon’s new proprietary operating system designed for upcoming Fire TV devices. Vega aims to replace Google’s Android software, offering faster performance at lower costs.

In a rare LinkedIn post—his second in two years—Williams described Vega as a breakthrough for Amazon’s devices division.

“No one else has anything like it,” he wrote, highlighting the system’s potential to redefine Amazon’s smart entertainment experience.

As Amazon doubles down on AI integration and proprietary software, Williams’ retirement marks the end of an influential chapter in the company’s devices evolution—one that shaped the Alexa ecosystem, Fire TV innovation, and the future of in-home AI.