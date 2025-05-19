Amazon Expands Alexa Plus Access, Says 'Hundreds of Thousands' Already Invited

Amazon claims it is steadily expanding access to Alexa Plus, the generative AI-powered version of its voice assistant, though questions linger about its actual availability.

First announced in February, Alexa Plus is free for Amazon Prime members or costs $19.99 per month for others. According to the company, the upgraded assistant is already in use by “hundreds of thousands of customers.”

Despite these numbers, scepticism remains. A recent Reuters report highlighted difficulties in locating real-world users of Alexa Plus. The outlet combed through major platforms — including YouTube, TikTok, X, Instagram, Facebook, Twitch, and Amazon product reviews — in search of verified users but found little success. While two Reddit users claimed to have used Alexa Plus, Reuters noted they “did not provide… hard evidence and their identities could not be corroborated.”

Nonetheless, Engadget reported that a wave of emails had been sent on Friday, inviting more users to try the assistant. An Amazon spokesperson confirmed to the outlet that the early access rollout, which began in late March, is ongoing, with more invites going out regularly.

Initially, Alexa Plus lacked some anticipated features, such as contextual takeout ordering via Grubhub or the ability to recognise family members and send reminders. Amazon's support page indicates that several capabilities — including access via web browser, Fire TV, and Amazon tablets — are still listed as “coming soon.” Amazon also says it’s prioritising certain users, particularly those with specific Echo Show devices, for early access to Alexa Plus.