Apple Adds iPhone 8 Plus and Select MacBooks to Vintage and Obsolete Lists Ahead of iPhone 17 Launch

♦Apple is preparing for its much-anticipated iPhone 17 series launch on September 9, but in the meantime, the company has made a notable update to its support lists. Just days before the big event, Apple has officially added the iPhone 8 Plus models to its “vintage” category and moved three Mac models into the “obsolete” lineup.

iPhone 8 Plus Joins Vintage Products

The iPhone 8 Plus, launched back in 2017, has now been added to Apple’s vintage products list. Specifically, the 64GB and 256GB storage variants have been tagged under this category. While these models were already unavailable in most regions, being labeled “vintage” signals that they are now more than five years old but less than seven.

According to Apple, “a product is considered vintage when it has stopped distributing the device for sale more than 5 and less than 7 years ago.”

This classification means that while repair services may still be available through Apple and authorized service providers, availability is limited and subject to the availability of spare parts.

MacBooks Declared Obsolete

On the Mac side, Apple has shifted three models to its obsolete list, meaning they are now more than seven years old and no longer eligible for Apple’s repair services.

The devices include:

♦ The 11-inch MacBook Air (early 2015 model)

♦ The 13-inch MacBook Pro with four Thunderbolt 3 ports (2017 release)

♦ The 15-inch MacBook Pro (2017 release)

As Apple explains, “products are considered obsolete when Apple stops distributing them for sale more than 7 years ago.”

Obsolete status means Apple no longer provides any hardware service for these products. However, Apple’s support documentation notes that Mac laptops may remain eligible for an extended battery-only repair program for up to 10 years from their last sale date.

More iPhone Discontinuations Expected

With the iPhone 17 lineup just around the corner, Apple is also expected to discontinue several older iPhone models, a move that aligns with its yearly strategy. The iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max are likely to be pulled from Apple’s official sales channels soon after the launch.

In addition, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, which were launched two years ago, may also be discontinued. While official Apple Stores will stop selling them, third-party retailers like Amazon and Flipkart are expected to continue offering these devices until their stocks run out.

Looking Ahead

This update highlights Apple’s continuous product cycle, where older devices gradually exit the lineup to make way for newer, more advanced models. With the September 9 “Awe Dropping” event set to unveil the iPhone 17 series, Apple fans can expect both exciting new hardware and the end of the line for some well-loved devices.