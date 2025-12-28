Holistic health ecosystem taking shape in India, says HM Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday that India is steadily building a holistic health ecosystem, with a strong emphasis on preventive care, wellness and accessible healthcare for all.

He was speaking at the swearing-in ceremony of newly elected office-bearers of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), held in Ahmedabad. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also attended the event.

Addressing doctors on the IMA’s centenary year, Amit Shah said that achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat requires a healthy demography, and doctors have a decisive role to play in shaping the nation’s future. “The focus of healthcare must gradually shift from illness to wellness,” he said.

Highlighting the transformation in the health sector under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Home Minister said initiatives such as the Swachhata Mission, Fit India Movement, Khelo India, International Yoga Day, Ayushman Bharat Yojana, ABHA, Mission Indradhanush, promotion of generic medicines, telemedicine and video counselling have laid the foundation for a people-centric healthcare system. He noted that Rs 1.65 lakh crore has been allocated for strengthening health infrastructure across the country.

HM Shah pointed out that India’s health budget has seen a sharp rise—from Rs 37,000 crore in 2013-14 to Rs 1.28 lakh crore today—leading to visible and positive changes in healthcare delivery. He lauded the medical fraternity for its dedicated service during the COVID-19 pandemic and expressed confidence that doctors would continue to build public awareness about Ayushman Bharat and the use of affordable generic medicines.

Stressing the need to keep pace with changing times, the Home Minister said medical ethics must also evolve. He urged institutions like the IMA to take the lead in redefining medical ethics and called upon medical colleges to inculcate strong ethical values among future doctors. He also sought active cooperation from IMA doctors in expanding telemedicine and video counselling services, especially to reach underserved populations.

Congratulating Dr Anil Nayak on assuming office as the new National President of the IMA, HM Shah described him as energetic and expressed hope that the association would gain renewed momentum under his leadership, not only in raising doctors’ concerns but also in strengthening the country’s healthcare ecosystem.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, in his address, said that over the past decade, India’s healthcare services have been significantly strengthened through advanced facilities, modern infrastructure and the adoption of the latest medical technologies. He noted a rapid increase in the number of AIIMS institutions, medical colleges and super-speciality hospitals across the country.

On the occasion, IMA Chief Patron and former President Ketan Desai congratulated the association on completing 100 years and spoke about the rapid transformation underway in the healthcare sector. Dr Anil J. Nayak took the oath as the National President of the IMA and, in his inaugural address, thanked the medical fraternity and outlined the association’s expectations from the government.

The book ‘100 Steps for a Healthy Life’ was released during the event, and a world record certificate was also presented.

The ceremony was attended by former National President Dr Dilip Bhanushali, Secretary General Sarvari Dutta, and senior members, including Dr Piyush Jain, Dr Anil Patel and Dr Mehul Shah, along with office-bearers and member doctors.

More than 5,000 doctors from across the country participated in the three-day national conference organised by the Indian Medical Association.