Apple AirTags: All you need to Know about this tracking device

AirTags are Apple's new tracking device, and it will help you find your wallet when you don't remember where you kept them.



Apple took a long time, but the Apple AirTags is finally here. It's nice if you've heard of AirTags for a long time ago. We are here to help you in case this is the first time you've heard about them. Apple AirTags are like tiles that you place on whatever items you are most likely to lose or misplace, like your wallet or car keys, and then you can track these items when you can't find them normally.



On the Apple website, it has called AirTags "a very easy way to keep track of your stuff." AirTags is Apple's solution to Tile and the latest Samsung Galaxy SmartTag, and it works with iOS and Android phones. Of course, AirTags will work better if you have an iPhone. This is possible with the help of the Find My application on your Apple device, which has been improved to assist the new tracking system. This update is not yet available, but Apple said it would roll out as part of iOS 14.5 next week.



AirTags Function



All you need is to attach an AirTag to an item or put it in a bag that is more likely to misplace. So whenever you are unable to find this item, go to Find My app on your iPhone, Mac, iPad, or Apple Watch to find the specific item. You can ask Siri to locate this item. Just ask, "Hey Siri, where's my car keys?" The AirTags emit a sound to make it easier for you to locate your car keys.



AirTags sends a Bluetooth signal that your Apple Watch or iPhone can detect through nearby devices. The location of the AirTag is transmitted to your iCloud account, which is signed in on all your Apple devices. As you have the location in your iCloud account, the Find My app immediately tells you where the AirTag is and the product you saved with it. Apple says the whole process is encrypted and anonymous, which means your location is not shared with anyone else. Since this process uses Bluetooth low energy, you don't have to worry about battery life or data consumption on your iPhone or AirTag.



You need to link AirTag with your account. You can do this once you buy an AirTag and activate it. When you turn it on, your iPhone will be able to find it immediately, and you can link it to your account at that time.



Other Functions of AirTags



AirTags also brings a lost mode. Once activated, your AirTag will always keep looking for a device to send a signal to. When detected by a device on a network, you will get a notification on your device. In case some third person finds it, the person can use their NFC-enabled phone to get the details and contact you. It's a cool feature to have when you can't find an item yourself.



When an item is detected in your Find My app, you will see exact directions with arrows on the screen to get the exact location. Apple claims it uses Precision Finding for this and that only the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 can support. Precision Search uses the ultra-wideband technology that Apple uses in its iPhone models.



AirTags Cost



In India, Apple AirTags will be available for Rs 3,190 for one piece and Rs 10,900 for a pack of four. Pre-order starts at 5.30 pm on April 23 through Apple's online store. You can also personalize AirTags with emojis or your initials by engraving for free.









