Apple Event 2025: Date, Time, and How to Watch iPhone SE 4 Launch Live in India

Apple is all set to host a launch event today, February 19, 2025, generating immense anticipation among tech enthusiasts. While the company has not officially announced the unveiling of the iPhone SE 4, various leaks hint that the budget-friendly smartphone might finally be introduced. Additionally, Apple is expected to showcase the MacBook Air M4 at the event.

For those eager to catch the event live in India, here’s everything you need to know, including the timing, streaming details, and what to expect from Apple’s latest announcements.

Apple Event 2025: Date, Time, and Live Streaming Details

The event is scheduled to begin at 10:00 AM PT (11:30 PM IST) and will be broadcast live on Apple’s official website ( apple.com ), the Apple TV app, and YouTube. Indian audiences can watch the event late at night to catch all the major announcements.

iPhone SE 4: Expected Features and Upgrades

Apple is expected to retire the outdated iPhone 8-inspired design for the SE series. The iPhone SE 4 is rumored to resemble the iPhone 14, featuring a larger display, thinner bezels, and Face ID for seamless unlocking.

One of the most significant upgrades in the iPhone SE 4 is its camera. Unlike the previous model’s 12MP sensor, the new variant is expected to boast a powerful 48MP rear camera, ensuring sharper and more detailed images. The device may also integrate AI-powered features, making it the most affordable iPhone to support Apple Intelligence.

The iPhone SE 4 is likely to feature a 6.1-inch OLED display, a major improvement over its predecessor’s 4.7-inch LCD panel. Under the hood, the smartphone is expected to be powered by Apple’s latest A18 chip, the same processor used in the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus.

Expected Price in India

Reports indicate that the iPhone SE 4 will be priced under $500 in the U.S. In India, it is likely to be available for approximately ₹50,000.

With just hours left for the Apple event, tech enthusiasts worldwide are eagerly awaiting official announcements. Stay tuned for live updates and detailed coverage.