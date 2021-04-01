Apple iOS 14.5 offers battery, performance recalibration feature for iPhone 11 models

Apple has released its beta 6 version for iOS 14.5 developers. One of the critical features detected in this version is the battery recalibration system for the 2019 iPhones, the iPhone 11 models. The function is said to handle devices when the battery is running low faster than expected. As the name suggests, the feature will recalibrate both the maximum battery capacity and the maximum performance capacity.

The iPhone maker has also explained this feature on one of their updated support pages. "iOS 14.5, coming later this spring, includes an update where the battery health reporting system will recalibrate maximum battery capacity and peak performance capability on iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max to address inaccurate estimates of battery health reporting for some users. This bug's symptoms include unexpected battery drain behaviour or, in a small number of instances, reduced peak performance capability. This inaccurate battery health reporting does not reflect an issue with actual battery health."

It is also mentioned that while the battery status data is being updated, you will also see a message in Settings> Battery> Battery status stating that "Your battery health reporting system is recalibrating Maximum Capacity and Peak Performance Capability. This process may take a few weeks. Learn more...".

While the process is taking place, it is reported that the percentage of maximum battery capacity will not be changed. Once the recalibration is complete, the message will disappear.

We already know that iOS 14.5 offers the ability to unlock the iPhone while wearing a face mask. To do this, you will use Apple Watch. The update also includes Apple's App Tracking Transparency (ATT) feature, which allows you to opt-out of a part where you enable online ads to track you. Otherwise, the user will not be followed by default.