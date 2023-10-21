Apple iPhone 12 gets big discount on Flipkart; Check the deal

Currently, Flipkart is coming up with a compelling offer on the iPhone 12, with several e-commerce platforms slashing iPhone prices substantially. This trend has gained importance, especially after the recent launch of the iPhone 15 series, and nothing could be better than the festive season to wait for the sales.



The stunning blue variant of the Apple iPhone 12, with a generous 128GB storage, is currently available at a notable discount on Flipkart. It is now priced at just Rs. 46,999, down from the original price of Rs. 54,900, an impressive 14 per cent price reduction.

To make the deal even more attractive, an additional five per cent cashback is available when you use a Flipkart Axis bank card. Additionally, you can avail of an exchange offer that could save you up to Rs. 39,150 when you hand in your old device. To determine your eligibility for this trade-in offer, provide the PIN code for your area.

The iPhone 12 boasts impressive features such as 128GB of internal storage and a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. Its camera setup consists of a 12MP dual-lens system at the rear and a 12MP TrueDepth front camera, ensuring high-quality photography and video capabilities.

This device is powered by the A14 bionic chip, which houses a next-generation Neural Engine processor that delivers exceptional speed and efficiency in various tasks. Additionally, it is equipped with Ceramic Shield technology, which provides up to four times better drop performance and IP68 water resistance, making it exceptionally durable and reliable.

The iPhone 12 also supports Dolby Vision HDR recording, allowing users to produce, edit, and experience high-quality videos and stream content to Apple TV or compatible smart TVs via AirPlay. The Night Mode time-lapse video feature lets you capture captivating light trails using a tripod, while 10-bit HDR video recording delivers approximately 60 times more colours than standard 8-bit video recording.



