Apple is Keen to Launch iPhone 9 This Year

Apple is all set to launch in 2020 at an affordable phone and leaks suggest that it is going to be the iPhone SE 2. There are reports on iPhone 9 as well, and the rumours indicate that the iPhone SE 2 is the iPhone 9 and Apple wants to launch it as early as possible. With this phone, Apple also intends to target markets like India.

After the iPhone 8, Apple never launched the iPhone 9 and moved straight to the iPhone X. Now Apple is going back in the series to give us the iPhone 9.

As the product is currently being tested, we can expect it to launch soon, and a speedy launch makes sense for markets like India, where a cheaper iPhone will work very well. Apple was losing base in China-dominated markets like India and managed to make a place by reducing the price of the iPhone XR last year. The iPhone 9 makes sense, given the success of that move.

We can expect the iPhone 9 or the iPhone SE 2 to be similar to iPhone 8. The new handset is expected to come with a 4.7-inch screen and a matte finish on the rear. The smartphone may come with a Touch ID fingerprint authentication for security.

The iPhone 9 may also get launched in two storage variants, a 64GB and a 128GB. The 64GB may be priced around $399, and the 128GB would cost around $499 or $449. Rumours also suggest that the iPhone 9 might be available to purchase in the first quarter of 2020. As we all know every year, Apple hosts a press conference in March, and there is a possibility that Apple may launch the iPhone 9 during the 2020 conference.

Additionally, we also know that the iPhone 9 will run on the A13 chipset so iOS may support for at least the next few more years.