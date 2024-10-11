Apple October 2024 Event: Leaked Features of the M4 MacBook Pro

Apple is rumoured to be gearing up for a big October event, where it is expected to unveil new Macs powered by its upcoming M4 chip. The most anticipated product is the revamped 14-inch MacBook Pro, which could have enhanced connectivity and improved display support. While Apple has not officially confirmed the Event, industry insiders speculate that the new Macs could be announced before the holiday season, potentially launching in early November.



According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is planning a Mac-centric event at the end of October, with the new M4-based Macs set to launch on November 1. This would align with Apple's usual fall product launch cycle. Historically, Apple has held similar events in the fall, unveiling new Mac models. While there was no second fall event in 2022, Apple consistently held such showcases in 2013, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2020, 2021, and 2023.



Additionally, Apple has scheduled its next quarterly earnings call for October 31, which has further fueled speculation about a product announcement. Last year, a similar call on November 2 came just days after the "Scary Fast" event, suggesting that the timeline could repeat in 2024.



Leaked Features of the M4 MacBook Pro



The upcoming 14-inch MacBook Pro, powered by the new M4 chip, is expected to bring several enhancements, particularly in display support and connectivity. Recent leaks, shared by Russian YouTuber romancev768 and reported by MacRumors, reveal that the new entry-level MacBook Pro will support up to two external displays—a significant upgrade from the current M3-powered models.

Currently, the M3 entry-level MacBook Pro supports one external display at up to 6K resolution or a 4K display at 120Hz via HDMI while the laptop's lid is open. However, with the lid closed, it can manage two displays. If the leaked details are accurate, the M4 MacBook Pro will feature three Thunderbolt 4 ports, allowing users to connect two external monitors even with the lid open, enhancing its overall usability.



The M3 14-inch MacBook Pro, by comparison, comes with only two Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports, while the more advanced models with M3 Pro and M3 Max chips offer three Thunderbolt 4 ports. The new M4 model is expected to include three Thunderbolt 4 ports as standard, further boosting its connectivity capabilities.



Other Devices Expected at the Event



In addition to the M4-powered 14-inch MacBook Pro, Apple is rumoured to be preparing updates for several other Mac devices, including the iMac, Mac mini, and higher-end MacBook Pro models featuring the more powerful M4 Pro and M4 Max chips. Some reports suggest these updates may arrive in November, shortly after the October event.

With the M4 MacBook Pro and other potential Mac updates on the horizon, anticipation is building among tech enthusiasts. Apple's next steps in its Mac lineup are eagerly awaited as the company continues to push the boundaries of performance and design in its products.





