Apple Pushes Back iPhone Air Launch Following Sales Concerns and Product Review

Apple planned to release the new device in the fall, when the iPhone 18 Pro is also expected to debut. But 2025’s Apple delays iPhone Air when it came to sales, partly because it didn’t have as much battery life or camera functionality as the company’s Pro models. It also was seen as less feature-rich than competing midrange smartphones. “Apple is very likely to course correct,” an analyst said.

Apple pushed back the new Air’s release until spring 2027, people familiar with the matter told The Information. Engineers and suppliers were told about the delay, the report said, and production targets have been lowered as the company still has a lot of the old iPhone Airs in stock.

Apple’s thinnest-ever phone sold well when it was first released. But the tradeoffs customers had to make for the lighter device turned out to be a heavy burden. Not only were iPhone Air weak sales on features and performance, they also faced a fiercely competitive midrange smartphone market where many were more than a little disappointed with the results of their purchase.

Apple is not killing the iPhone Air altogether. Apple product rethink about the device rather than abandon it, the report said. And while The Information expected the release to be in the fall, a redesigned iPhone Air might be released in the spring along with other midrange smartphones from the company. Apple previously used to release phones in the fall and spring, so that would be a reversal of sorts. Earlier, upcoming iPhone delay and the iPhone 14 Plus after both failed to generate enough demand.

Apple’s overall fiscal results continue to be strong. The company’s September- quarter results were better than judges anticipated. CEO Tim Cook noted record iPhone profit for December, with double- number growth in a grueling profitable terrain.