Apple Refreshes Smartwatch Range with Watch Series 11, SE 3, and Ultra 3

At its much-anticipated Awe Dropping event, Apple expanded its wearable portfolio with three fresh models: the Apple Watch Series 11, the affordable Apple Watch SE 3, and the premium Apple Watch Ultra 3. The launch coincided with the unveiling of new iPhones and AirPods Pro 3, positioning Apple’s ecosystem stronger than ever.

The Apple Watch Series 11 will start at Rs 46,900, the SE 3 at Rs 25,900, while the Ultra 3 begins at Rs 89,900. Preorders are live, with availability from September 19 in global markets.

Apple Watch Series 11: Smarter, Tougher, and 5G-Ready

The Series 11 headlines the lineup as the first Apple Watch with 5G connectivity, enabling faster mobile data speeds independent of the iPhone. This leap is especially useful for streaming, calling, and app updates on the go.

Health monitoring takes a step forward too. The smartwatch can now detect hypertension and chronic high blood pressure, analyzing trends across 30 days. Apple has also integrated a live translation feature, mirroring what’s coming to AirPods Pro 3.

In terms of durability, the Series 11 uses IonX glass that is twice as scratch-resistant as before. Buyers can opt for recycled aluminium or titanium finishes, reflecting Apple’s sustainability focus.

The watch delivers up to 24 hours of battery life and debuts a Sleep Score system, analyzing sleep cycles for better insights into rest quality. Running on watchOS 26, it introduces gesture-based controls such as wrist flicks for quick interactions, a Smart Stack widget system, and the new Workout Buddy powered by Apple Intelligence. The refreshed “Liquid Glass” interface gives the watch a sleek, modern feel.

Apple Watch SE 3: Affordable Yet Feature-Rich

The Apple Watch SE 3 offers a more accessible entry point without sacrificing key innovations. Powered by the S10 processor, it promises smoother performance than its predecessor.

For the first time, the SE supports an always-on display and intuitive gestures like wrist flick and double tap. Apple has added sleep apnea detection, sleep scoring, and the ability to play music and podcasts directly from its speaker. Charging is now twice as fast, while battery life extends to 18 hours.

Launched originally in 2020 and last refreshed in 2022, the SE line has become Apple’s budget-friendly yet reliable smartwatch option. With the SE 3, it now feels closer to the premium models, especially with its blend of health tracking, gesture controls, and improved display tech.

Apple Watch Ultra 3: Built for Adventure

At the premium end, Apple introduced the Watch Ultra 3, designed with outdoor enthusiasts in mind. It boasts the largest display ever on an Apple Watch, with slimmer bezels, higher brightness, and real-time second tracking on its always-on screen.

Like the Series 11, it supports 5G connectivity but goes further with satellite-based Emergency SOS, offered free for three years. Users can share their location via Find My and send messages over cellular networks, making it a reliable companion in remote environments.

On the health side, it inherits hypertension monitoring and Sleep Score capabilities. However, its biggest strength lies in battery life. Apple claims the Ultra 3 lasts up to 42 hours on a single charge—the most in the lineup. Available in natural and black titanium finishes, it combines ruggedness with premium design. The Apple Watch Ultra 3 starts at $799 in the US, with preorders already open.

With these launches, Apple has sharpened its smartwatch lineup across all price ranges. The Series 11 pushes connectivity and health tracking, the SE 3 makes advanced features accessible, and the Ultra 3 delivers unmatched endurance and durability for adventurers. Together, they showcase Apple’s commitment to innovation, health, and user experience in the wearables market.