Apple Rolls Out iOS 26 and iPadOS 26: Full List of Eligible iPhones and iPads

Apple has officially released the stable versions of iOS 26 and iPadOS 26 on September 15, following months of beta testing. The rollout arrives just after the launch of the iPhone 17 series and the iPhone Air, which will come pre-installed with the new software. For existing users, this update marks one of the most significant overhauls in recent years, with a redesigned interface and a host of new features.

Supported iPhones for iOS 26

Apple has confirmed that iOS 26 will be available for all iPhones launched from 2019 onwards. This means that owners of the iPhone 11 series and newer will be able to upgrade. Here’s the complete list of eligible models:

iPhone 17 series

iPhone 17 Air

iPhone 16 series

iPhone 15 series

iPhone 14 series

iPhone 13 series

iPhone 12 series

iPhone 11 series

iPhone SE (2nd generation and later)

However, older models including the iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max, which debuted in 2018, will not receive iOS 26. Instead, Apple will continue to support these devices with iOS 18.7, a lighter update focused primarily on security patches.

Supported iPads for iPadOS 26

The rollout of iPadOS 26 will cover a wide range of Apple tablets, though older devices are being phased out. Supported models include:

iPad Pro (M4 and 3rd generation or newer)

iPad Air (3rd generation and later)

iPad (8th generation and later)

iPad mini (5th generation and later)

Any iPad model outside this list will remain on older software versions and will not be eligible for iPadOS 26.

Key Features of iOS 26 and iPadOS 26

At the heart of this update is a new design language called Liquid Glass, which delivers a more unified and fluid look across menus, apps, and the lock screen. Apple has also optimized system animations, making navigation smoother and more responsive.

Some of the standout features include:

Phone app upgrade: A new tool called Hold Assist alerts users when a call center agent picks up.

A new tool called Hold Assist alerts users when a call center agent picks up. Messaging improvements: Group chats now support polls, alongside enhancements to Live Translate.

Group chats now support polls, alongside enhancements to Live Translate. Lock screen customization: More options for personalization, giving users greater control over widgets and layouts.

More options for personalization, giving users greater control over widgets and layouts. Camera app redesign: A simplified interface for easier navigation.

A simplified interface for easier navigation. Alarm snooze control: Users can now adjust snooze times anywhere between one and fifteen minutes.

Users can now adjust snooze times anywhere between one and fifteen minutes. Games app: A dedicated hub consolidating gaming activity in one place.

A dedicated hub consolidating gaming activity in one place. Visual Intelligence boost: Features similar to Google’s Circle to Search, now with ChatGPT integration for smarter assistance.

These updates not only modernize the interface but also enhance functionality across everyday tasks.

Availability

The updates are available globally, including in India, where the rollout is expected around 10:30 pm IST. Users can check for updates via the Settings > General > Software Update menu.

Meanwhile, Apple’s newest iPhones—the iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max—are already open for pre-orders. Sales will officially begin on September 19, and all new devices will ship with iOS 26 out of the box.

With iOS 26 and iPadOS 26, Apple continues its push toward more seamless design, better productivity tools, and smarter integrations, setting the tone for the next generation of its ecosystem.