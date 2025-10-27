Apple to Bring Vapour Cooling to Future iPad Pro with M6 Chip for Enhanced Performance

Apple is reportedly gearing up to introduce vapour cooling technology to its next-generation iPad Pro, expected to launch in 2027 with the M6 chipset. According to a new report from Bloomberg, the upcoming iPad Pro will adopt the advanced cooling system first seen in the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models.

This move marks a significant step forward in Apple’s ongoing effort to improve device thermals as its chips become increasingly powerful. The inclusion of vapour cooling chambers in the upcoming iPad Pro aims to ensure that the M6 chipset operates efficiently even under demanding workloads, such as multitasking, content creation, and AI-based applications.

The iPhone 17 Pro series was the first Apple product line to feature dedicated vapour cooling chambers. These chambers help in dispersing heat evenly across the device, maintaining stable performance even during heavy use. With the M6 iPad Pro, Apple appears to be taking a similar approach to enhance sustained performance without relying on traditional cooling fans, which are common in MacBooks but not in tablets.

A vapour chamber works by enclosing a small amount of liquid inside a sealed unit. When the device heats up, the liquid evaporates and spreads heat across the chamber before condensing back into liquid form—creating a highly efficient cycle of thermal regulation. This allows for consistent performance without excessive heat buildup, keeping the device cooler during tasks like video rendering, gaming, or AI-driven workflows.

The report suggests that vapour cooling could become increasingly essential for the iPad Pro lineup. Despite its larger surface area compared to iPhones, the iPad is often used for professional and creative workloads that push its limits. With Apple’s M6 chip likely to be built on a cutting-edge 2nm process, the tablet is expected to deliver a major leap in both efficiency and raw processing power.

Currently, the M5 iPad Pro already matches the performance of Apple’s powerful Mac Studio equipped with the M1 Ultra chip. With the introduction of the M6 and vapour cooling, Apple could position the iPad Pro as an even more capable tool for creators, designers, and developers who demand desktop-grade power in a portable form.

Another strategic reason behind this move could be product differentiation. The iPad Air, which may soon adopt the M5 chipset, caters to mainstream users and everyday tasks. The vapour-cooled M6 iPad Pro, on the other hand, would be pitched as the ultimate performance tablet—designed for professionals who need sustained performance under heavy computational loads.

Given that Apple prominently promoted vapour cooling as a major feature in its iPhone 17 Pro lineup, the company is expected to adopt a similar marketing approach for the M6 iPad Pro. By doing so, Apple not only continues its innovation streak but also reinforces the Pro series’ reputation as the pinnacle of power and performance in the iPad lineup.