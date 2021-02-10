Apple to replace these MacBook models batteries for free; Find out

Apple, the Cupertino-based tech giant, has announced that it will replace batteries for free for some of the MacBook models. According to a post on Apple's support page, "a very small number of customers with 2016 and 2017 MacBook Pro computers have experienced an issue with the battery not charging past 1%."

In mid of 2106-2017, MacBook Pro models faced an issue where laptops were not charging beyond 1%. Apple said that if the 2016 or 2017 MacBook Pro exhibits these issues, it will replace the battery free of charge. As expected, the laptop will be examined before service to verify that it is eligible for the free battery replacement.

In fact, Apple also released a macOS update that prevents this issue from happening on other 2016 and 2017 MacBook Pro computers. Apple noted on the support page: "Please upgrade to macOS Big Sur 11.2.1 or later or install the update Supplement to macOS Catalina 10.15.7 ".

Apple further said that the battery health status on these devices would also indicate "Recommended service." If the status shows that your battery is Normal, your battery is not affected by this issue.

The MacBook models that will be included in the free battery replacement are as follows:

- MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2017, two Thunderbolt 3 ports)

- MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2017, four Thunderbolt 3 ports)

- MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2016, four Thunderbolt 3 ports)

- MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2016, two Thunderbolt 3 ports)

- MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2016)

- MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2017)