Apple's Future Plans: From iOS 18 'iRing' to 'iGlasses'

Amidst the recent launch of Apple's Vision Pro headset, reports suggest the tech giant is delving deeper into wearable technology. Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman sheds light on Apple's ambitious plans, including the development of 'iRing' and 'iGlasses', alongside an iOS 18 redesign.



Smart Glasses and Wearables



Gurman unveils Apple's aspirations to venture into smart glasses territory, envisioning products akin to Amazon Echo Frames and Meta Ray-Bans but with a futuristic twist. These smart glasses are anticipated to feature advanced audio capabilities and integrated AI functionalities, promising an immersive user experience. Moreover, Gurman hints at the potential development of AirPods embedded with cameras, aiming to revolutionize the audiovisual landscape. While the concept of a health-focused smart ring looms on the horizon, its fruition remains speculative, with Gurman labelling it as 'hypothetical'.

Early Stages of Development



Acknowledging the innovative potential of these projects, Gurman underscores that they are still in their infancy, suggesting a prolonged timeline before their commercial debut. Notably, ongoing efforts in crafting camera-equipped AirPods signify Apple's dedication to merging cutting-edge technology with everyday convenience. With a codenamed project B798, Apple is diligently advancing its mission to integrate AI seamlessly into its ecosystem.

iOS 18 Redesign



Adding to the anticipation, Gurman sheds light on Apple's plans for an iOS 18 redesign, slated to breathe new life into the user interface. While stopping short of a complete overhaul akin to visionOS, Gurman hints at significant design refinements to enrich the iOS experience. While a potential showcase of the redesigned iOS is expected in the summer of 2024, Gurman added, "The company is indeed working to update the design of iOS as early as this year, but I don't believe it will be a total overhaul that mirrors visionOS."

In Summary



As Apple charts its course for the future, 2024 heralds an era of groundbreaking innovation, with AI integration and wearable technology taking centre stage. From smart glasses to camera-equipped AirPods, Apple's foray into these uncharted territories promises to redefine the boundaries of user experience and technological possibility.