Apple’s iPhone 17 Pro Max Leaks Hint at Thicker, Battery-Centric Design Shift

Apple may be rewriting the rules of premium smartphone design with its upcoming iPhone 17 Pro Max. According to recent leaks, the tech giant is moving away from its obsession with thinness — a signature feature for over a decade — and embracing a bolder, battery-first design.

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to feature a body thickness of 8.725mm, a notable increase from the 8.25mm thickness of the iPhone 16 Pro Max. While this may seem like a minor physical change, the implication is major: more room for a larger battery, and with it, significantly improved endurance.

This marks the first Pro Max model since the iPhone X era to actively prioritize battery capacity over aesthetic minimalism. Apple’s shift reflects a growing consumer preference for longer battery life over sleek profiles.

The regular iPhone 17 Pro, however, will reportedly retain the same size and battery as its predecessor, making the Max variant stand out not just for its screen size or price — but now, for power and practicality.

Currently, the iPhone 16 Pro Max offers up to 33 hours of video playback and 105 hours of audio. With the increased chassis size, the iPhone 17 Pro Max could push those limits even further, potentially becoming Apple’s longest-lasting iPhone ever — and a serious contender across the premium smartphone market.

Interestingly, this year's leaks do not indicate any major camera exclusives for the Pro Max — a departure from previous years where zoom capabilities and stabilization features set it apart. In 2025, Apple appears to be betting big on battery life as the headline feature.

If these reports hold true, Apple is ushering in a subtle yet significant design shift — one that trades featherlight finesse for functional longevity. In a market crowded with ultra-thin, power-hungry devices, the iPhone 17 Pro Max may redefine what a flagship smartphone should be: powerful, practical, and built to last.