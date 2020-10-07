Apple's next iPhone 12 series to launch on October 13

Apple is preparing for its second (unprecedented) fall event of the year. On Tuesday the company sent invitations with the slogan "Hi, Speed" for a virtual event on October 13, which will air from the Steve Jobs Theater on the tech giant's campus. The event starts at 10:30 pm IST.

Apple is expected to launch a new line of iPhones, a smaller HomePod smart speaker, over-the-ear headphones, an all-new Apple TV streaming box, and the rumoured Tile-like location tracking device.

There is already a lot of speculation about what the catchphrase "Hi, speed" might mean. Usually, these cryptic lines on Apple invite contain a hint as to what's being released. This time around, the clue could be towards 5G, the faster A14 processor with a higher refresh rate on the screen. The gold rings on the invitation could be an indication of the many cameras the new phone could contain.

This year the October event would be Apple's second fall announcement. Last month, Apple held an hour-long event that marked the debut of the Apple Watch Series 6 and the new iPad Air. Though, Apple did not announce the next iPhone 12 during the September event.

But Apple's event on October 13 will likely highlight the iPhone 12. Apple has already confirmed that the next-generation iPhone would be a bit late. In an earnings call in July, Luca Maestri, the company's chief financial officer, said the iPhone supply would be available "a few weeks later." Cupertino, California-based Apple had delayed the launch of the iPhone earlier, when the iPhone X became available only in November 2017.

This year, Apple is expected to launch up to four new iPhone models, including a 5.4-inch iPhone 12, a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max, a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro. All four iPhone models are said to feature improved designs, a new A14 processor, a smaller notch, and better cameras.

The iPhone 12 is rumoured to have a more boxy design with flat edges, similar to the look of the iPad Pro. The iPhone 12 may also be Apple's first device to support 5G connectivity. Additionally, the Pro line is expected to include a new LiDAR sensor that would give the iPhone 3D depth mapping capabilities.