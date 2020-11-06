AWS to open second Cloud region in India in 2022

New Delhi: Amazon Web Services (AWS) is investing to set up an AWS Region with three Availability Zones (AZs) in Hyderabad, Telangana. The AWS Asia Pacific (Hyderabad) Region is expected to start operations by mid of 2022. AZs consist of multiple data centers in separate distinct locations within a single region that are engineered to be operationally independent of one another with independent power, cooling, physical security, and connections via a low-latency network.

AWS will establish data centers in three locations with an overall estimated capital investment of approx. $ 2.77 Bn (INR ~20761 Cr.). The investment from AWS would position Telangana one of the preferred destinations for other companies that are looking to set up data centers in the future. Establishment of data centers like AWS is expected to support Telangana's digital economy and IT sector in a multi-fold way. The new AWS Asia Pacific (Hyderabad) Region will enable even more developers, startups, and enterprises as well as government, education, and non-profit organizations to run their applications and serve end-users from data centers located in India. Establishment of data centers in a region will increase the operations of sectors such as e-commerce, public sector, banking and financial services (BFSI), IT, and more.

Telangana is one of the most progressive states with policies targeted specifically towards advancing the growth of IT and IT-enabled services (ITES) companies in India. Hyderabad is a city that recorded the highest growth rate in the IT sector over the years and is home to many innovative startups, enterprises, and a skilled workforce. AWS chose Hyderabad because of the support provided by the government of Telangana, robust policy framework, and because it best met the rigorous requirements for an AWS Region.

This investment from AWS is going to be the largest FDI (Foreign Direct Investment) that the state has attracted since the inception and will act as a strong anchor for attracting other technology investments. AWS choosing Hyderabad as their preferred destination speaks volumes about the swiftness with which the government operates and also the transparency in the system. This investment further strengthens the existing relationship that Telangana enjoys with Amazon. We, at Hyderabad, are already hosting the largest office campus of Amazon"