Best Budget Smartphones Under Rs 15,000 in May 2024

Best Budget Smartphones Under Rs 15,000 in May 2024
Discover the best budget smartphones in India under Rs 15,000, including the Moto G64 5G, Poco M6 Pro 5G, and more.

As May unfolds, it's time to explore the finest smartphones available in India under the Rs 15,000 price bracket. We've curated a list of affordable yet feature-packed devices across various brands, each offering reliable performance, extended battery life, and impressive camera capabilities. Whether you prioritize speed, durability, or camera quality, we've covered you with our selection of top picks for May. Here's a closer look at the best smartphones under Rs 15,000 in India:

Lava Storm 5G



Lava Storm 5G

Leading the lineup is the Lava Storm 5G, a well-rounded option offering affordability, style, and reliable performance. Boasting a smooth 120Hz refresh ratedisplaypowered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC,itensures fluid multitasking and light gaming. With a generous 5,000mAh battery and 33W fast charging, you can stay powered up throughout the day. The camera captures decent photos infavourablelighting conditions, making it suitable for everyday photography. As the only Indian smartphone brand on the list, the Lava Storm 5G offers a patriotic choice for those supporting indigenous products.

Moto G64 5G



Moto G64 5G

Next is the Moto G64 5G, a newcomer that exceeds expectations in the sub-Rs 15,000 segment. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 SoC, it ensures smooth performance for everyday tasks and light gaming. With options of 8GB RAM + 128GB storage or 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, you have ample space for apps and media. The device boasts a remarkable 50MP primary rear camera with OIS for stunning photos. Running on clean Android 14, devoid of bloatware, and equipped with a robust 6,000mAh battery, the Moto G64 ensures enduring performance and a seamless user experience.

Poco M6 Pro 5G



Poco M6 Pro 5G

Last but not least is the Poco M6 Pro 5G, a steal offering 5G connectivity at an unbeatable price. Powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor, coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, it delivers seamless multitasking and ample storage capacity. Although not ideal for intensive gaming, it handles everyday tasks and casual gaming effortlessly. With decent camera capabilities and an attractive price point, the Poco M6 Pro is a compelling choice for budget-conscious buyers.

In conclusion, these budget-friendly smartphones under Rs 15,000 offer impressive features and value for money, catering to diverse user preferences and requirements in the Indian market.

