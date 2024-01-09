Live
CES 2024: HP Unveils World's Lightest Gaming Laptop - Omen Transcend 14
Explore the features and innovation of HP's Omen Transcend 14 Gaming Laptop, touted as the world's coolest and lightest gaming laptop.
Hewlett-Packard (HP) expands its gaming laptop lineup with the much-anticipated Omen Transcend 14, revealed at CES 2024 in Las Vegas. Dubbed the world's coolest and lightest gaming laptop, HP emphasizes personalization in its latest gaming innovation.
HP Omen Transcend 14: Redefining Gaming Laptops
Featuring a 14-inch 2.8K 120Hz VRR OLED display with IMAX Enhanced Certification, the Omen Transcend 14 introduces the world's first gaming laptop with a lattice-less sky-printed RGB keyboard. Powered by an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPUs, this laptop ensures seamless gaming experiences and handles compute-intensive tasks effortlessly.
Josephine Tan, Senior Vice President & Division President of Personal Systems Gaming Solutions at HP, highlights the increasing personalization in gaming technology. The Omen Transcend 14 stands out as HP's most personalized gaming laptop, providing customizable solutions for gamers' diverse needs.
Innovative Features and AI Integration
The gaming laptop incorporates Auto Dynamic Refresh Rate (DRR) in the Omen Gaming Hub, optimizing refresh rates based on content and power mode for smoother gameplay. The integration of NPU and OpenVINO plugins for OBS studio enhances streaming and gameplay with up to a 24.6% improvement in Frames Per Second (FPS).
Beyond gaming, the Omen Transcend 14 offers local AI capabilities through Intel and NVIDIA processors. It also integrates built-in AI with Otter.ai for features like live transcripts and real-time captions during meetings or classes, audio recording for transcription, and AI-generated notes. The collaboration with HyperX Audio ensures a finely tuned sound performance, enhancing the overall sensory experience.
Pricing and Availability
Preorders for the HP Omen Transcend 14 Gaming Laptop start at $1499.99, with availability expected at BestBuy.com. HP aims to provide a highly personalized gaming solution, combining innovative features, powerful performance, and AI integration, marking a new era in gaming laptops.