Compared: Airtel Rs 399 postpaid plan vs Jio Rs 399 postpaid plus plan

Recently Reliance Jio launched a new Rs. 399 postpaid plan for its subscribers and now telecom operator, Bharti Airtel has also brought back its equally-priced Rs. 399 pack to take on its competitor. Earlier this plan was available in limited circles, but now it is valid across the whole country. Let's compare and know which pack is better for postpaid users?

Airtel's Rs. 399 plan offers 40GB of data, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMSes per day. The subscribers will also get a complimentary subscription of Airtel Xstream Premium, Wynk Music (for one year) and Shaw Academy. Moreover, along with this plan, users will be offered free Hello tunes and cashback on FASTag transactions.

On the other hand, Jio's Rs 399 Postpaid Plus plan, comes with 75GB of data, unlimited calling and SMSes. The users are also offered with a subscription to Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar and also access to JioSaavn, JioCinema and JioTV.

Both the plans from Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel offer unlimited calling. Still, Jio's plan has the edge over Airtel's pack as it offers more internet data and subscription to three popular OTT platforms.

Recently Airtel also started offering Amazon Prime subscription with its Rs. 799 broadband plan and updated the pack price to Rs. 943.