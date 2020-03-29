Coronavirus: Sundar Pichai Announces USD 800 Million To Support The Crisis Response

Another great announcement by the Google CEO Sundar Pichai… As we have seen many tech giants are coming up with tech advancements and funding to support the whole world to come out of Corona pandemic, Google company has announced another important funding support.

As per latest news, Sundar Pichai has announced USD 800 million commitment to support SMBs and crisis response. This news has been announced by the official blog of the company. This news also sited that USD 250 million will be provided to ad grants to help the World Health Organization (WHO) and to help 100 Government agencies to globally provide critical information in order to prevent Covid-19 disease.

Even UDS 20 million is also granted to help the financial institutions and NGOs. Sundar also announced that UDS 340 million will be released in Google Ad credits to all the active accounts of SMBs over the past year.

On the other side, Google is also working with Magid and Glove & Safety to manufacture 2-3 million facemasks in the coming weeks.