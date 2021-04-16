Discover Rizzle's Rimix

Ever wanted to create a video mashup but left the thought at that?

A lot of great content never sees the light of day because content creators either don't have the time to edit videos, or lack the editing skills needed to. Agree?

To solve this, Rizzle- India's best short videos app, introduces an exciting new feature called 'Rimix.'









What is Rimix?

Rimix enables users to create various mixes of all of their favorite videos on Rizzle. Creators can mix up between 2 to 5 Rizzle videos of their choice on a particular track, and they also have a choice to add to the Rimix by adding their own part. It's a user-friendly, simple feature designed to yield great content.

Here's a run-through of how to use the Rimix feature:

1. Tap on on the video of your choice.

2. Select between 2-5 videos on the next screen.

3. Tap on the 'Next' icon to go to the preview screen.

OR

Tap on the 'Camera' icon to record your part. Then tap on the 'Next' icon to go to the preview screen.

1. Make the necessary changes on the preview screen. Tag your favorite Rizzlers and post for your viewers to enjoy!

Content creators on Rizzle have used its older features in marvelous ways resulting in a plethora of amazing short videos. Rimix was no exception!

Watch the best of Rizzle's Rimix videos here:

1. "Kar Gayi Chull" is one of the most famous Rimix songs on Rizzle and Rizzlers got creative with amazing moves and lip-sync videos! Check out the amazing video here!

2. "Genda Phool" is probably one of the most addictive songs by hitmaker Badshah. This song could make even a stoic person tap their feet to its beat. Check out the Rimix video on "Genda Phool" here.

3. "DJ Waley Babu", another sick beat by the famous Badshah, has everyone grooving to its rhythm. The amazing transitions Rimix'd with this beat have resulted in some binge-worthy videos. Check out one such Rimix here.

4. "Raat Ka Nasha", the steamy hit song, has brought out the acting skills in Rizzlers. As a very popular choice for Rimix videos, this track has produced great videos! Check them out here.

All the music featured above is from Sony Music but they are free on Rizzle. Rizzle's collaboration with Sony Music & Aditya Music has opened the door for a multitude of opportunities and Rizzlers are taking advantage of this by creating amazing content using free licensed music. A vast collection of hit music tracks await to be used in more amazing Rimix videos.

About Rizzle

Rizzle has made a remarkable stride in the vertical short videos and web-series market with its unique features and engaging user interface. Rizzle aims to usher short video entertainment into the next era by providing an entire ecosystem of support and resources for creators to build content on a single platform. Their primary goal of making creation easier, more efficient, and more enjoyable for its users has not changed after all of the growth Rizzle has gone through and continues to go through.

Rizzle is always coming up with exciting and creation-friendly features, making it the best platform for short vertical videos. Collabs, PiP, and Green Screen are some of the top-notch features that creators on the platform are using to churn out great content. In the same spirit of innovation, Rizzle has come out with an all-new feature called Rimix.

To try making your own Rimix video, download the Rizzle Android app here & simply Rimix it!