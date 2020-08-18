Dream11 gets IPL 2020 title sponsorship rights for Rs 222 crore

Dream11 won the race for sponsorship rights to the 2020 IPL title, tournament president Brijesh Patel confirmed on Wednesday. The online fantasy games app won the title rights for Rs. 222 million rupees.

The rights to the IPL title were at bet after Vivo, which paid Rs 440 crore annually, withdrew as the title sponsor this year due to the China-India border clash.

The BCCI launched a new tender for sponsors of the IPL title as provided by its constitution. The dazzling T20 league kicks off on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates, forced out of India due to the rising COVID-19 cases.

It emerged that the Tata Group did not make a final bid, while two educational technology companies, BYJU (201 crores) and Unacademy (170 crores), came in second and third respectively.

The BCCI had previously announced that companies with a turnover of more than Rs 300 million would be permitted to bid for the rights. Dream11 is also currently the league's associate partner, and it is unknown if the company will remain in the position or if BCCI will seek a different company to fill the position.

The 2020 edition of the tournament was initially scheduled to start on March 29 but was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With the season scheduled to begin on September 19, the franchises will fly to the United Arab Emirates beginning August 20, as per the BCCI guidelines issued.

Players and staff members will remain in the bio-secure bubble, which will be created to ensure the smooth running of the tournament amid the COVID-19 pandemic.