Driving Innovation and Sustainability: The Future of India's Mobile Accessories Market

UNIX India began its journey in 2006 with a vision: to transform the mobile accessories landscape in India by offering reliable, high-quality products that meet the growing demands for functionality and personalization. At a time when the mobile phone market was expanding rapidly, UNIX recognized the need for accessories that went beyond basic utility and offered consumers a blend of durability, style, and innovation. From dependable chargers and protective cases to advanced earphones, our focus on quality and consistency allowed us to build a strong reputation and customer trust over the years.

Mr Imran Kagalwala, co-founder of UNIX India, recently spoke to The Hans India about the brand's approach to addressing competition from low-cost imports. He emphasized UNIX India's commitment to research-driven manufacturing and the importance of anti-dumping duties. Mr Kagalwala also highlighted the brand’s focus on sustainability, particularly through the use of eco-friendly materials. Additionally, he discussed the success of their latest power banks, the UX-1522 and UX-1527, which combine style, functionality, and durability.

What differentiates UNIX India from other brands in the market? Additionally, please elaborate on UNIX’s vision for the future, including upcoming product launches or key strategic initiatives.

What sets UNIX apart is our relentless commitment to innovation and understanding consumer preferences. Our R&D team closely monitors market trends and evolving technology, ensuring that our products are always a step ahead. Looking ahead, UNIX is poised to embrace emerging technologies, especially with a focus on premium, ergonomic designs tailored for Gen Z and Millennials. We’re expanding our product portfolio to include smarter, more intuitive accessories that enhance everyday experiences.

We have introduced two power banks in our charging devices lineup: the UX-1522 and UX-1527. The UX-1522 supports fast charging of up to 100W, with a 20,000mAh capacity, making it ideal for charging laptops, smartphones, tablets, and other compatible devices. It also features a display that shows real-time charging output voltage. The UX-1527, on the other hand, offers 22.5W charging with an efficient 10,000mAh capacity. It comes with built-in cables and smart charging chips to ensure optimal performance and safety

What are the key challenges and opportunities in domestic manufacturing for mobile accessories, especially as India aims to establish itself as a global manufacturing hub?

One of the key challenges in domestic manufacturing for mobile accessories in India is the competition from low-cost imports, particularly from countries like China, which benefit from economies of scale and lower production costs. To counter this, the Indian government should implement anti-dumping duties to protect domestic manufacturers from unfair pricing practices.

These duties can create a level playing field by curbing cheap imports, encouraging local production, and fostering the growth of an indigenous ecosystem. Additionally, developing a skilled workforce and enhancing R&D support are critical to bolstering innovation and competitiveness. These measures align with India's vision of becoming a global manufacturing hub under initiatives like "Make in India."

How do Indian mobile accessory brands balance innovation with affordability to appeal to a broader consumer base?

Being in the Indian mobile accessory segment, we balance innovation with affordability by focusing on research-driven product development and leveraging precise manufacturing technologies to optimize production costs without compromising quality.

By investing in advanced techniques like automation and localized manufacturing, we reduce reliance on expensive imports while catering to diverse consumer needs. Although, as mentioned above, if we get government support around anti-dumping duties on mobile accessories, it could provide a significant boost by curbing low-cost imports and enabling Indian brands to offer competitive pricing.

With rising consumer awareness of environmental impact, how important is sustainable design and material selection for mobile accessory brands?

Sustainable design and thoughtful material selection are becoming essential for mobile accessory brands as consumers increasingly prioritize eco-conscious products. By incorporating recyclable materials, minimizing plastic waste, and adopting energy-efficient manufacturing practices, brands can significantly reduce their environmental impact.

These efforts not only support global sustainability goals and regulatory requirements but also enhance brand reputation and attract eco-aware customers who prefer responsible businesses. Embracing sustainability isn't just about ethics—it's a strategic advantage that builds long-term consumer trust and positions the brand as forward-thinking in an evolving market.

What key innovations are driving the smart wearables sector in India, and how are these products meeting evolving consumer health and lifestyle needs?

Key innovations shaping India's smart wearables sector include sleek, aesthetically pleasing designs, sophisticated sports and fitness tracking capabilities, and advanced sensors delivering precise health data.

Enhanced by smarter technologies and seamless smartphone integration, these wearables offer greater user convenience and real-time insights. This evolution addresses the increasing consumer demand for devices that combine style, functionality, and reliability.

How do you see the future of the mobile accessories market in India, and what trends do you believe will shape the industry in the next 5 years?

The future of the mobile accessories market in India appears highly promising, driven by the rapid growth of MSMEs that are building a resilient ecosystem and encouraging backward integration. This growth trajectory, however, hinges on sustained government support through policies such as incentives for local manufacturing and measures to curb low-cost imports.

Over the next five years, India’s manufacturing sector is expected to witness significant advancements, positioning Indian brands to increasingly outpace international competitors. As consumers increasingly prioritize affordability and quality, local brands are well-placed to capture a larger market share by offering innovative, reliable, and competitively priced products.