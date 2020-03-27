Dyson to design 15,000 ventilators to tackle COVID-19 pandemic

Dyson will be manufacturing 15,000 ventilators after it received an order from the UK government to provide 10,000 ventilators to treat COVID-19 patients.

Due to the rise in the number of COVID-19 positive cases, there is a shortage of ventilators in the UK and other countries in the world, James Dyson said in a letter to his employees.

After receiving a call from the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson 10 days ago, a new ventilator called CoVent has been designed, Dyson said adding that the new ventilator can be built quickly

"This new device can be manufactured quickly, efficiently and at volume," Dyson added, saying that the new ventilator has been designed to "address the specific needs" of coronavirus patients.

The additional 5,000 ventilators will be donated to other countries to tackle COVID-19, he said. "The core challenge was how to design and deliver a new, sophisticated medical product in volume and in an extremely short space of time," he added. "The race is now on to get it into production," he added.